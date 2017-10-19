Eagle Herald











Oct 19, 5:37 PM EDT

Ridley Scott's Getty kidnapping film to premiere at AFI Fest


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ridley Scott's film about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III will have its world premiere as the closing night film of the American Film Institute's annual festival in Los Angeles next month.

AFI Fest director Jacqueline Lyanga said in a statement Thursday that in addition to the Nov. 16 screening of the new film "All the Money in the World," the festival will also honor the prolific director's career.

"All the Money in the World" stars Kevin Spacey as John Paul Getty Sr. and Michelle Williams as the kidnapped teenager's mother. Mark Wahlberg co-stars as the wealthy family's adviser during the ordeal.

The film is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 8.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.