Discrimination suits proceed against Fox, minus Roger Ailes

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Lawyers say the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes won't slow down lawsuits by former employees who say they faced a hostile workplace.

The 77-year-old Ailes died earlier this month after a fall at his home. Lawyers had hoped to see him testify, putting a face on the claims against his former network.

But they say his absence is unlikely to matter much. Most of the litigation is likely to be resolved without trial.

And Ailes was never named as a defendant in the majority of suits brought in the last year by employees, former employees and others affiliated with the network.

Ailes was forced out of Fox News last July after former anchor Gretchen Carlson claimed he sabotaged her career after she spurned his sexual advances.

