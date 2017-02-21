Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 21, 2:32 PM EST

United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

Latest Business News
Wells Fargo fires 4 senior managers in sales scandal inquiry

United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

US stocks start week at new highs on deal hopes

Naked drinks to tweak labels to make ingredients clearer

Macy's profit falls nearly 13 percent as sales drop as well
Interactives
Interactive: Fees soar on airlines
Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
United, American begin selling cheaper economy-class fare

Board: Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures

American unveils prices, routes for new cheapest fare

Eurozone economy seen running at near 6-year high

Irish employment

US retail sales rise in January, led by gas and restaurants

Cyprus expects robust economic growth this year

German, eurozone economic growth revised down slightly

UK inflation reaches a 2 1/2-year high in January

Japan logs 1 percent growth in 2016 as private demand stalls
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt
Interactives
How to improve outdated airways

DALLAS (AP) -- American and United have started selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as they battle discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers.

American announced early Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Now United says it too is selling cut-rate tickets on some flights from Minneapolis to seven of its hub cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Basic economy fares are often $20 to $40 cheaper per round trip, but they come with severe restrictions - buyers are in the last group to board, and they can only carry a small item that fits under their seat.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.