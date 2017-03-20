Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 20, 1:47 PM EDT

Airlines expect 4 percent rise in passengers this spring

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) -- Coming off another highly profitable year in 2016, U.S. airlines expect traffic this spring to increase 4 percent over last year, and they are adding seats to handle the crush.

The trade group Airlines for America forecast Monday that a record 145 million U.S. passengers will fly between March 1 and April 30.

The group's chief economist says traffic will rise because airfares have been falling while economic indicators such as household wealth and job creation are rising.

