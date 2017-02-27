Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 27, 8:37 AM EST

United, after years of declining revenue, hits the thrusters

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) -- United Airlines, which lost the distinction of being the world's biggest carrier after shrinking for several years, plans to regain lost ground by adding more flights from key airports this summer.

The airline wants to upgrade facilities at key airports and trim the use of smaller planes on important business routes.

If the expansion plans pan out, United could staunch slipping revenue numbers, which fell nearly 2 percent in the last five years, while revenue at industry leader Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 8 percent.

