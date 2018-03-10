Eagle Herald











Mar 10, 1:33 PM EST

Airport police find gun in bag, suspect rapper Juelz Santana

By JAKE PEARSON
Associated Press

Photo gallery
NJ Airport Evacuated
Latest News
Airport police find gun in bag, suspect rapper Juelz Santana

Clarification: Holocaust Survivor-Airport Search story

High hopes: Dutch company launches flying car at Geneva show

New York airports set passenger record for 6th straight year

American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan
Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles
Multimedia
Interactive looking at some of the top female rappers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Airport police are searching for rapper Juelz Santana after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A law enforcement official said Saturday that Port Authority Police Department detectives are searching for the New York City-born rapper, who lives in New Jersey.

Authorities on Friday evening found a loaded .38-caliber handgun along with an ID for Santana, whose real name is LaRon James.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity because no arrests have been made.

Representatives for Santana haven't returned a message seeking comment.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman says agents noticed the firearm in the bag passing through an X-ray at a security checkpoint. That's when authorities say the suspect took off running.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.