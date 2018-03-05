|
At a glance: Some of the tasks people help AI systems do
People power drives artificial intelligence in a surprising number of ways and for a wide variety of purposes. Here are just a few instances in which people play vital roles in helping machines learn things about the real world:
---
Self-driving cars
Users: Automakers such as Toyota, Nissan and Ford; ride-hailing firms like Uber and Waymo.
Tasks: Look at dashboard-camera photos and draw boxes around objects like cars; trace photo elements such as walls, light poles, bridges and lane markers; label every pixel with digital paint marking it as a street, car, stop sign, pedestrian or cyclist.
---
Facial recognition
Users: App makers, researchers
Tasks: Put dots where requested, including on the corners of eyes and mouths in a photo.
---
Audio transcription
Users: Digital assistants, call centers
Tasks: Transcribe what is said, from a single word to phrases.
---
Sentiment analysis
Users: Call centers, social media services
Tasks: Read text to determine if the words are abusive or threatening or if the writer is angry or frustrated, so that a manager can be alerted.
---
Image labeling
Users: Online marketplaces like eBay
Tasks: Categorize items such as shirts and dresses, determining their style, color and fit.
