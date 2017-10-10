NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City is getting an enormous immigration-themed exhibition by the Chinese activist artist Ai Weiwei (eye way-way).

The project, announced Tuesday by the Public Art Fund, is called "Good Fences Make Good Neighbors." It's designed to draw attention to the global refugee crisis.

It will be on view at over 300 sites from Thursday until Feb. 11.

Large-scale works will be featured at Central Park; the Washington Square Arch in Greenwich Village; and the Unisphere in Queens.

Art also will be incorporated onto flagpoles, bus shelters, lampposts, newsstands and rooftops.

Banners will show portraits of immigrants from different periods, including historic images from Ellis Island. There also will be images from Ai's documentary project called "Human Flow."