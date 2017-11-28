Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 28, 4:36 PM EST

Once boldest Moore advocate, Bannon MIA in Alabama race

By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Election News
Bannon has House Republicans looking over shoulders for 2018

Illinois' GOP governor faces challenge from right in 2018

Trump and Time magazine dispute Person of the Year plans

What did they say? Roy Moore camp finally speaks

The Latest: Democrats add to win column in deep-red Oklahoma

America: What in the world does it want to be?

Essay: Of Kennedys and Kings _ and Lincolns, too

A worried America chooses its course for change

Finally: Decision time for a deeply divided USA

The morning after: Half of us will be disappointed

Multimedia
BCS title: Alabama vs. Texas
Coaching legend Bobby Bowden retires
Female college referee loves her job

Conservative firebrand Steve Bannon was once Roy Moore's biggest cheerleader. But since the Alabama Senate candidate has been accused of sexual misconduct, Bannon has pulled a disappearing act, quietly disassociating himself from the man he once held up as a model warrior in his burgeoning anti-establishment movement.

The former White House strategist has no plans to campaign in Alabama before the December 12 election. His public statements have gone from glowing praise of Moore to attacks on Democrat Doug Jones.

The shift reflects the stakes for Bannon.

By backing anti-establishment Moore, Bannon transformed the election into the opening battle against what he sees as the old guard. But accusations against Moore have turned what should have been an easy Republican win into a nail-biter.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.