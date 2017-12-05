Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 5, 3:17 PM EST

The Latest: McConnell cites ethics issues if Moore elected

AP Photo
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Election News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- The Latest on the Alabama Senate race (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The top Republican in the Senate says if Alabama candidate Roy Moore is elected, he would "immediately have an issue with the Ethics Committee" over allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that the 70-year-old Moore would have to be sworn in if he wins the Dec. 12 special election, based on the 1969 Supreme Court ruling involving Democratic New York Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

The House had refused to seat Powell after allegations of personal and financial misconduct. The Supreme Court ruled in his favor, saying the House acted unconstitutionally by not seating him.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the special election. National Republicans have said he should step aside, but he has strong support from state Republicans.

---

2:30 p.m.

Roy Moore's Democratic opponent in the Alabama Senate race says he did his part as a prosecutor to ensure that "men who hurt little girls should go to jail and not the United States Senate."

Doug Jones told supporters Tuesday in Birmingham that the Republican Moore is an embarrassment to the state.

Jones says it's "crystal clear" that Moore's accusers are telling the truth when they say Moore made improper sexual advances against them when they were teens and he was a deputy district attorney in his 30s. The now-70-year-old Moore says his accusers are lying.

Jones' comments came hours before a Moore rally in Alabama with former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The special election to fill the seat once held by Republican Jeff Sessions is Dec. 12.

