Jan 18, 5:21 PM EST

Alanis Morissette manager admits to $4.8M theft from singer


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a business manager who embezzled more than $6.5 million from singer Alanis Morissette and other entertainment and sports figures has agreed to plead guilty.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz agreed Wednesday to plead guilty in Los Angeles federal court to two felonies that carry a maximum of 23 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Schwartz admitted taking nearly $5 million from Morissette and $1.7 million from two other clients.

When confronted about the theft from Morissette, Schwartz had claimed he had invested the money in an illegal marijuana business. Prosecutors say he now says that was a lie.

Morissette sued Schwartz last year, but she later dropped the lawsuit.

Schwartz would face four to six years in federal prison under the plea deal.

The guilty plea is scheduled Feb. 1.

