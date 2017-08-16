Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 16, 6:23 PM EDT

Loss of sea ice leads walruses to early appearance in Alaska

By DAN JOLING
Associated Press

Interactives
Coast Guard Steps Up Arctic Patrols
High Prices in Alaska
Elusive Mount McKinley
Marine Debris
Unruly Anchorage Becoming Tamer
Alaska Territorial Guard Honored
Bringing Home the Bacon: A State-by-State Comparison

A Diminished Supply of Oil
News From Alaska
Loss of sea ice leads walruses to early appearance in Alaska

Small earthquake hits island in Alaska's Aleutian chain

Newspaper files for bankruptcy protection, gets new owners

The Latest: Alaska newspaper publisher responds to lawsuit
Multimedia
Gold Price Spike Draws Prospectors to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says Pacific walruses have begun coming ashore along Alaska's northwest coast, and it's likely because sea ice in the Arctic Ocean already has receded beyond the outer continental shelf.

Walruses by the thousands in recent years have come ashore in early fall.

The agency says several hundred walruses were spotted in early August on a barrier island near the village of Point Lay.

Walrus dive hundreds of feet to eat clams on the ocean bottom. The preferred habitat for females with calves is sea ice, which gives calves a safe resting place while their mothers dive.

Sea ice beyond the outer continental shelf is over water more than 10,000 feet (3,050 meters), far too deep for walruses to reach the ocean bottom.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.