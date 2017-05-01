Eagle Herald











May 1, 7:25 PM EDT

Alec Baldwin to headline New Jersey political event


COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Alec Baldwin, who has won acclaim for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," will be headlining a New Jersey political fundraiser.

General Majority PAC says in an invitation that the actor will appear next month at the $2,500-a-head event in Collingswood.

The group has spent millions of dollars backing Democratic candidates in state legislative races. Democrats control both chambers in the Legislature.

Influential New Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross and his brother, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, are expected to attend the event, along with state Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.

General Majority PAC was bankrolled by the state's largest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, in the 2015 Assembly elections where Democrats gained seats.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.