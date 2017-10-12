Eagle Herald











Oct 12, 7:58 PM EDT

Producer details alleged harassment by Amazon Studios chief


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Another powerful Hollywood executive is facing a detailed allegation of sexual harassment.

Isa Hackett, a producer on an Amazon series, claims that Amazon Studios chief Roy Price propositioned her using crudely suggestive language.

In a story posted Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter, Hackett says the encounter occurred after a San Diego Comic-Con event in 2015 promoting "Man in the High Castle."

Hackett is the daughter of author Philip K. Dick, and the series is based on his work.

Christopher Tricarico, an attorney for Hackett, confirmed the trade paper's report. In an email, he said Hackett doesn't intend to pursue legal action against Amazon or Price.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hackett's allegations follow multiple complaints of sexual harassment and assault lodged against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

