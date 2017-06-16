Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 16, 5:40 PM EDT

Grocery store stocks plummet after Amazon-Whole Foods deal


Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods Market sent the stocks of grocery store operators and other companies that compete with Whole Foods plunging Friday.

Investors worry that Amazon, which has already won over hordes of shoppers of clothing, electronics and many other kinds of goods, wreaking havoc on department stores and other brick-and-mortar retailers, will do the same thing with groceries.

Here's a look at some of the big moves in the stock market following news of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

THE BUYER:

-Amazon. Investors like the deal and think it will be good for the online retail giant, which has been expanding its grocery offerings. Amazon's stock, which recently traded over $1,000 for the first time, rose $23.54, or 2.4 percent, to close at $987.71.

THE ACQUISITION TARGET:

- Whole Foods Market. The natural foods retailer helped start a trend toward natural and organic foods, but its stock has struggled in recent years and recently the company shook up its board and said it would cut costs. The stock peaked at $65.24 in October 2013 and traded as low as $28.53 in March. On Friday it soared $9.62, or 29 percent, to $42.68, above the $42 a share Amazon agreed to pay.

THE LOSERS:

- Wal-Mart Stores. The giant retailer sank $3.67, or 4.7 percent, to $75.24.

- Target. The retailer fell $2.85, or 5.1 percent, to $52.61.

- Costco. The wholesale club company gave up $12.95, or 7.2 percent, $167.11.

- Supervalu. The grocery store operator lost 54 cents, or 14.4 percent, to $3.22.

- United Natural Foods. The purveyor of natural and organic foods suffered gave back $4.36, or 11 percent, to $35.39.

- Kroger. The grocery store chain declined $2.27, or 9.2 percent, to $22.29.

- Sysco. The food distributor sank $1.15, or 1.2 percent, to $54.38.

- Cal-Maine Foods. The egg producer fell $1.75, or 4.5 percent, to $37.35.

- CVS Health. The drugstore company lost $3.03, or 3.8 percent, to $77.06.

