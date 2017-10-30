Eagle Herald











Oct 30, 7:22 AM EDT

Christina Aguilera to perform Whitney Houston medley at AMAs

AP Photo
AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar

Interactives
Blues in Chicago
Kids' Singer Justin Roberts
South Dakota Home to National Music Museum
Carly Simon Returns With Brazilian-Flavored CD
Latest Music News
Christina Aguilera to perform Whitney Houston medley at AMAs

Mississippi man jailed in shooting following Aldean concert

Real 'Love & Hip-Hop:' Offset proposes to Cardi B onstage

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Rising singer Daniel Caesar blazes trail with celeb fan base

NEW YORK (AP) -- Christiana Aguilera will perform a medley of the late Whitney Houston's hits at the American Music Awards next month to mark the 25th anniversary of Houston's film, "The Bodyguard."

Aguilera will perform songs from the film's soundtrack, which included one of Houston's signature numbers, a cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You."

Aguilera says in a statement that Houston was a personal idol and says her kindness to her as she was coming up in the business "will forever be cherished." Houston's estate says the singer thought Aguilera was "one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music." Houston died at the age of 48 in 2012.

The AMAs will be handed out live on ABC on Nov. 19.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.