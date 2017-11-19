A list of the winners at the 2017 American Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
- Artist of the year: Bruno Mars.
- New artist of the year: Niall Horan.
- Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, "Despacito."
- Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like."
- Tour of the year: Coldplay.
- Favorite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars.
- Favorite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga.
- Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons.
- Favorite country male artist: Keith Urban.
- Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.
- Favorite country duo or group: Little Big Town.
- Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake.
- Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.
- Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce.
- Favorite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park.
- Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.
- Favorite Latin artist: Shakira.
- Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.
- Favorite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers.
- Top soundtrack: "Moana."
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross.