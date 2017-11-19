Eagle Herald











Nov 19, 11:34 PM EST

List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards


A list of the winners at the 2017 American Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

- Artist of the year: Bruno Mars.

- New artist of the year: Niall Horan.

- Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, "Despacito."

- Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like."

- Tour of the year: Coldplay.

- Favorite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars.

- Favorite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga.

- Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons.

- Favorite country male artist: Keith Urban.

- Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.

- Favorite country duo or group: Little Big Town.

- Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake.

- Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.

- Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce.

- Favorite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park.

- Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.

- Favorite Latin artist: Shakira.

- Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.

- Favorite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers.

- Top soundtrack: "Moana."

- Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross.

