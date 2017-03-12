Eagle Herald











Mar 12, 10:05 PM EDT

Tyra Banks to host season 12 of 'America's Got Talent'


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tyra Banks to host season 12 of 'America's Got Talent'

SNL skewers first daughter Ivanka Trump

'Ghostbusters,' Kevin Hart win big at Kids' Choice Awards

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

AP FACT CHECK: Whoopi Goldberg didn't criticize SEAL's widow

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tyra Banks is hosting the 12th season of "America's Got Talent." NBC said Sunday that the supermodel, Emmy-winner and creator of "America's Next Top Model" will be joining the competition series alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Banks will be taking over hosting duties from Nick Cannon, who left the show earlier this year after eight years in the post. Banks said she looks forward to "connecting with the dreamers" and will try to get a few to "smize" for the audience.

Contestants in the popular summer series come out to show off a wide array of talents to compete for a $1 million prize.

Episodes will be aired live this summer from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.