PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) -- City Council members in a Los Angeles suburb passed a resolution asking for the resignation of one of their colleagues who in his work as a school teacher called members of the U.S. military "the lowest of our low."

Councilman Gregory Salcido, who has been on leave from El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, is seen on a video scolding a 17-year-old student wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt and urging him not to join the military.

The meeting was Salcido's first public appearance since making the comments Jan. 26.

He said he was sorry to anyone his comments may have hurt, but he did not apologize for the remarks themselves.

Salcido said he was trying to get his students not to settle for the Army or Navy.