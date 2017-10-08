Eagle Herald











Oct 8, 7:00 PM EDT

Family and 'Star Trek' co-stars pay tribute to Anton Yelchin

By CHRIS PIZZELLO
Associated Press

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
The Weinstein Co. board of directors has announced that Harvey Weinstein is terminated, effective immediately

Family and 'Star Trek' co-stars pay tribute to Anton Yelchin

'Blade Runner 2049' pulls in older guys but few others

Resignations, fallout grow for embattled producer Weinstein

The Latest: Trump 'not at all surprised' by allegations
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A statue of Anton Yelchin has been unveiled at a service honoring the late actor's life that was attended by Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and several of his collaborators in the "Star Trek" franchise.

Zoe Saldana spoke of her "Star Trek" co-star during the service Sunday, which was also attended by "Star Trek" co-star Simon Pegg and director J.J. Abrams. Saldana and other speakers, including Yelchin's parents, addressed guests next to several pictures of the actor showing him as a baby, a young boy, and from his film career.

Other celebrity guests included actors Emile Hirsch and Jon Voight, and directors Drake Doremus and Jeremy Saulnier.

The bronze statue of Yelchin was unveiled at the "Life Celebration" event and is now open for public viewing in the cemetery's Garden of Legends. It was created by sculptor Nick Marra and FX artist Greg Nicotero.

A mural of Yelchin created by fans at a "Star Trek" convention was also on display at the service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Yelchin was killed in June 2016 at age 27 when he was pinned by his sport utility vehicle after it rolled down the driveway of his Los Angeles home.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.