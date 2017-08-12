|
Hospital official says one dead, 19 injured after car plows into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Hospital official says one dead, 19 injured after car plows into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville.
