|
Houston mayor: People in inundated homes should leave because reservoir releases mean flooding for up to 10 more days
HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston mayor: People in inundated homes should leave because reservoir releases mean flooding for up to 10 more days.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|
©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.