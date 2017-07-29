Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 29, 12:43 PM EDT

Companies say Apple removed their privacy apps from China

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Sri Lanka, China sign long-delayed $1.5 billion port deal

Indian national security adviser in Beijing amid border spat

China closes east seas for military drills but says little

China police detain Ponzi scheme suspects after rare protest

Police: Office worker kills 3 in central China knife rampage
Latest News
Companies say Apple removed their privacy apps from China
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
Interactives
Steve Jobs timeline

WASHINGTON (AP) -- China appears to have succeeded in eliminating software programs that enable its people to view an uncensored internet.

Companies that let people avoid the government filters say their programs have been removed from Apple's app store in China.

ExpressVPN, one of the companies, posted on its corporate site a message from Apple saying that its program was "illegal" in China. The British Virgin Islands-based software company says that all major virtual-private network apps were removed from the Apple app store in China. ExpressVPN accused Apple of "aiding China's censorship effort."

Star VPN, another company, says it also received notice of being removed.

The Associated Press has contacted Apple but has yet to receive a response about the programs being eliminated.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.