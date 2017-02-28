Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 28, 5:46 PM EST

Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still bearing fruit

AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) -- The Apple of today hasn't yet shown much indication of emulating its co-founder Steve Jobs and his streak of world-changing products, but it's still proving to be a tough act to beat.

The main reason: Before Jobs died in 2011, he left behind the iPhone - a product with such a devout following that it will likely spin off billions in profit for the foreseeable future. Even if Apple fails to come up with "the next iPhone," whatever that might be.

Apples shares already have climbed by nearly 20 percent during the first two months of the year, lifting its stock to record highs.

The recent gains helped foster a mostly upbeat gathering of shareholders Tuesday during Apple's annual meeting at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

