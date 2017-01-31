Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 31, 4:34 PM EST

Apple snaps out of iPhone slump, but for what's next?

AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Latest News
Saudi Arabia warns destructive computer virus has returned
Latest News
Apple snaps out of iPhone slump, but for what's next?

FBI: Hacking tool info could be of use to 'hostile entities'

Apple depicts Qualcomm as a shady monopolist in $1B lawsuit

German anti-trust case against Audible, Apple dropped
Interactives
Steve Jobs timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Apple has snapped out of the first sales slump in the iPhone's decade-long history, but the upturn doesn't mean that the company has broken out of its innovation funk.

If anything, the numbers Apple released Tuesday served as the latest reminder of the company's growing dependence on the iPhone while failing so far to come up with another breakthrough product since co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2011.

Meanwhile, Apple's rivals have been rolling out new products in other promising fields such as augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Apple has been trailing in these areas.

To make matters worse, Apple's iPhone sales had fallen in three consecutive quarters before it rose 5 percent in the last three months of 2016 to 78.3 million units.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.