NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City judge is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to toss a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted sexual contact.

Trump's lawyers say the case should be thrown out because he is protected by the U.S. Constitution from being sued in state court while he's president.

Summer Zervos was a contestant on Trump's reality TV show in 2006. She said at a news conference last year that he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2007.

Trump dismissed her claims as "fabricated and made-up." She sued in January, saying that was defamatory.

His lawyers also say his speech is protected by the First Amendment.

Judge Jennifer Schecter will issue a ruling after hearing arguments Tuesday.