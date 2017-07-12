LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Associated Press has named Anthony McCartney, a senior entertainment journalist at the news cooperative who has specialized in reporting on celebrity court cases, as its new West Coast entertainment and lifestyles editor.

The appointment was made Wednesday by Nekesa Moody, AP's global entertainment and lifestyles editor.

McCartney, 38, will be based in Los Angeles and lead a team of reporters there and in New York who report on film, the court and celebrity beats, and other entertainment topics.

He will also direct much of AP's coverage of entertainment award shows, as well as coordinate the all-formats coverage of the global entertainment team's text and visual journalists.

Moody said McCartney's in-depth reporting has repeatedly kept the AP ahead on such stories as Michael Jackson's death, the murder case against record producer Marion "Suge" Knight and several high-profile celebrity divorces. He has also covered the Academy Awards and the Grammys and other major events, and reported on the celebrity happenings at the 2016 Super Bowl.

"Anthony has been one of the AP's top journalists since he joined us in Tampa in 2007," Moody said. "He has excellent sources and is a meticulous reporter. I know he will use those same skills to help raise the bar of excellence further for AP Entertainment."

Before joining the AP, McCartney also worked at The Tampa Tribune in Florida and The Huntsville Times in Alabama. A native of Los Angeles, he studied journalism at Santa Monica College.