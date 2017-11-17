MIAMI (AP) -- We've rounded up the 10 best gift ideas for all your favorite gym rats from Weekend Warriors to barre lovers.

STOCKING STUFFERS

ENSO SILICONE RINGS

Metal wedding bands can be a serious drag. They pinch your finger when you're lifting weights, slide all over the place during sweaty yoga and can cause major stress when you have to hide them in your gym locker. These silicone rings are super comfortable, flexible and durable. The stackables come in fun colors and finishes. Keep extras in the car for last minute workouts. Rings start around $10.

MIRAI CLINICAL'S CBD BATH BOMBS

These aren't your ordinary bath bombs. They're infused with CBD oil, Epsom salts, kaolin clay to soothe achy muscles after a grueling CrossFit workout. The essential oils help you mellow and there's no synthetic dyes, artificial fragrances or other preservatives. And yes, they're totally legal. $8 each.

STACKABLE RESISTANCE BANDS

The easiest way to sneak in a solid workout at home or in your hotel. Black Mountain Product's super light-weight resistance bands range from 2-4 pounds to 25-30 pounds of resistance - perfect whether you're recovering from an injury or looking to get swole. The set comes with a door anchor, metal clip system, soft-grip handles and a lifetime warranty. $32.99

FOR HIM

TOM BRADY'S BOOK "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance"

Love him or hate him, there's no denying that this quarterback is still winning games at an age when many others are retiring. Brady shares his holistic approach to staying in shape physically and mentally, breaking down everything from his diet and training regimen to brain games. The book also explains Brady's stance on muscle pliability and provides exercises, shopping lists and supplement suggestions. $30

TOM BRADY FOR UNDER ARMOUR'S ATHLETE RECOVERY SLEEPWEAR

Training hard can take a major toll on your body. Brady sleeps in PJ's that use print technology on the inside to reflect far infrared, which claims to help your body recover faster and promotes a better night sleep. They're also super soft and comfy. Men's sleep T-shirt is $79.99.

APPLE WATCH NIKE SPORT BAND

Functional and cool, the Nike sport band for your Apple watch features compression-molded perforations for breathability and a light, flexible material. Translation: It moves comfortably when you're sweating but it's strong enough to stay put. $49

FOR HER

FIT MAMA LEGGINGS TO SUPPORT HOUSON, VENEZUELA

Forget Lululemon. These are hands down the most comfortable, best fitting workout pants you'll ever own. Fit Mama is bringing back her limited edition Pray for Houston and SOS Venezuela leggings during the holidays. This gift does double duty as a portion of the proceeds will go to charity. The Houston leggings raised nearly $12,000 for the Center of Philanthropy. $120

SWEAT APP BY KAYLA ITSINES

Aussie fit queen Kayla Itsines has garnered a rock star following for a reason. Be prepared for grueling split squats and box jumps through her uber-popular app. But the good news - it only lasts 28 minutes and you can do it at home or in the gym. $19.99 for a month or $54.99 for three months

WANDERLUST

Give the ultimate yogi and wellness retreat. Splurge on Wanderlust's multi-day festivals in exotic spots like Hawaii; Lake Tahoe, California; and Whistler, British Columbia where you can indulge in everything from ocean or lakeside yoga and cutting edge lectures to dance parties, farm-to-table meals and tons of other outdoor activities. The more affordable Wanderlust 108 is a one-day event with a 5K run, yoga, meditation and tons of cool vendors in dozens of cities across the U.S. Prices range from $99 for a one-day ticket or $480 for a 4-day ticket to the Hawaii festival (doesn't include lodging). Tickets for the 108 one-day events range from $30 to $60.

WEEKEND WARRIORS

CYCLING HOUSE BIKE TOURS AND TRIATHALON SUMMITS

For your hardcore cyclists and triathletes. Cycling House tours takes riders through gorgeous scenery in states like California, Colorado and Arizona with options for gravel paths. Beyond the typical cycling trip, the tours have experienced guides, gourmet foods, luxury lodging and breathtaking views. Trip to Tucson, Arizona, starts at $1,995.

GOOP HEALTH SUMMIT

If your loved ones wouldn't think twice about guzzling organic wheat grass, getting a vitamin infused IV drip or putting leeches on their face for an extra glow, then send them to Gwyneth Paltrow's second annual Goop Health Summit - the mecca of all things wellness. This year's summits will be in New York and Los Angeles. Last year's summit made headlines with workouts led by fitness gurus Tracy Anderson and Taryn Toomey, panels discussions with scientists, along with binaural beats meditation, acupressure and tarot card readings. Prices may range from $650 to $2,000.