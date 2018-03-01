WASHINGTON (AP) -- Large numbers of Americans say they think President Donald Trump's policies have made things worse for African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims. And more than half say the president himself is a racist.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 57 percent of Americans think Trump's policies have been bad for Muslims, and 56 percent think they've been bad for Hispanics. Forty-seven percent, including three-quarters of blacks, think they've been bad for African-Americans.

Fifty-seven percent of all adults say they think Trump is a racist. The poll finds that 85 percent of Democrats consider Trump racist, but just 21 percent of Republicans agree.

Trump has rejected accusations of racism, telling reporters at one point, "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."