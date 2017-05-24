Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 24, 11:50 AM EDT

A third of older Latinos have tapped into retirement savings

By MARIA INES ZAMUDIO
For The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) -- A poll says older Latinos are more likely than older whites or older blacks to say they've withdrawn or borrowed money from a retirement account.

The poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says about a third of older Latinos had tapped into their retirement savings, compared to about a quarter of whites and blacks.

Boston University sociology professor Ernest Gonzales says Latinos are using retirement accounts for emergencies since they don't have other savings.

Gonzales said the problem goes beyond poor financial literacy and planning. Pay disparity plays a big role in their ability to save.

Only 1 in 3 native-born and immigrant Latinos has a retirement plan through their employers, in large measure because they often work in low-paying jobs that don't provide them.

