Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 22, 8:15 AM EST

How the AP-NORC poll on Thanksgiving, politics was conducted


Election News
What did they say? Roy Moore camp finally speaks

The Latest: Democrats add to win column in deep-red Oklahoma

Key contacts between Trump campaign and Russia

Oklahoma Democrats finding success in special elections

Biden says he wouldn't have stepped in for Hillary Clinton

Allegations against Roy Moore roil US evangelical ranks

Texas governor wants to double state guard in wake of Harvey

Democratic wins: Start of anti-Trump surge or 'not so fast?'

After rough night, top Trump backers differ on path forward

The Latest: Transgender candidate thanks grassroot support
Multimedia
Compare the Cost of Thanksgiving Around the U.S.
How to Cook a Turkey
How to Carve a Turkey
Kid-Friendly Focaccia
Cheese Balls
Pumpkin Pie
Indian Pudding
Dinner Biscuits
Holiday News
Get in the holiday mood with Sia, Smokey and Stefani

Melania Trump and Barron receive White House Christmas tree

Christmas 'Cone Weed' loses its cone, much of its weediness

Maine boy with cancer dies after wish for early Christmas

Are holiday credit card promotions right for you?
Multimedia
Poll: Immigration splits Americans
Poll: People and their pets
AP-mtvU poll: College students, finances and the economy

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on Thanksgiving and politics was conducted by NORC from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19. It is based on online and telephone interviews of 1,070 adults who are members of NORC's nationally representative AmeriSpeak panel.

The original sample was drawn from respondents selected randomly from NORC's National Frame based on address-based sampling and recruited by mail, email, telephone and face-to-face interviews.

NORC interviews participants over the phone if they don't have internet access. With a probability basis and coverage of people who can't access the internet, surveys using AmeriSpeak are nationally representative.

Interviews were conducted in English.

As is done routinely in surveys, results were weighted, or adjusted, to ensure that responses accurately reflect the population's makeup by factors such as age, sex, race, education, region and phone use.

No more than 1 time in 20 should chance variations in the sample cause the results to vary by more than plus or minus 4.2 percentage points from the answers that would be obtained if all adults in the U.S. were polled.

There are other sources of potential error in polls, including the wording and order of questions.

The questions and results are available at http://www.apnorc.org/

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.