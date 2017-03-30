Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 30, 1:14 PM EDT

AP-NORC Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy

By LAURIE KELLMAN and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press

Multimedia
Poll: Immigration splits Americans
Poll: People and their pets
AP-mtvU poll: College students, finances and the economy

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two months into Donald Trump's presidency, a new survey shows Americans mostly disapprove of his overall performance but are more upbeat about his handling of the economy.

The poll was conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research amid the collapse of the GOP's health care overhaul. It found that 42 percent of Americans approve and 58 percent disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

At this point in their presidencies, Barack Obama's approval rating was above 60 percent in Gallup's polling, and George W. Bush's approval rating was above 50 percent.

There's a brighter side for Trump: Americans split evenly over the economy - often a major driver of presidential success or failure.

But the poll suggests Trump may find it difficult to step past health care.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.