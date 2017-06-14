Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 14, 5:06 PM EDT

Most think Trump doesn't respect democratic traditions

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new poll shows that most Americans think President Donald Trump has little to no respect for the country's democratic traditions.

The survey conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also found that more than 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing. Two-thirds of Americans, or 65 percent, think Trump doesn't have much respect for the country's democratic institutions and traditions, or has none at all.

One-third, or 34 percent, thinks he has a great deal or even a fair amount of respect for them. Overall, 64 percent disapprove and 35 percent approve of how Trump is handling the presidency.

Nearly all the interviews were conducted after former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week.

