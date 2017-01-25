Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 25, 7:24 AM EST

Textron is buying vehicle maker Arctic Cat in $247M deal


Interactives
Coast Guard Steps Up Arctic Patrols
High Prices in Alaska
Elusive Mount McKinley
Marine Debris
Unruly Anchorage Becoming Tamer
Alaska Territorial Guard Honored
Bringing Home the Bacon: A State-by-State Comparison

A Diminished Supply of Oil
News From Alaska
Alaska Democrat proposes gun bill after airport shooting

Alaska volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud to 31,000 feet

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The defense contractor Textron is buying the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million.

Textron said Wednesday that it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided.

Arctic Cat Inc. will be folded into Textron's specialized vehicles business, but the brand, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, will be maintained. The Minneapolis company employs around 1,600 people.

Textron CEO Christopher Metz believes the company's specialized vehicles unit is complementary to those of Arctic Cat.

Arctic Cat's board has unanimously approved the deal, and shares spiked 40 percent before the opening bell.

Textron Inc. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.