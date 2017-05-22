Reaction to the fatal explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England:

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." - Ariana Grande, via Twitter.

"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love." - pop star Taylor Swift, via Twitter

"Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show" - pop star Katy Perry, via Twitter

"Stunned by the news coming in from the UK. my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana's Manchester show. Awful" - TV producer, host Ryan Seacrest, via Twitter

"Sending love to those affected in Manchester." - singer Ellie Goulding, via Twitter

"Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives..praying for everyone and all #arianators." - pop star Demi Lovato, via Twitter

"I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel." - pop star Bruno Mars, via Twitter

"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight." - pop star Harry Styles, former member of One Direction, via Twitter

"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this" - star rapper-singer Nicki Minaj, via Twitter

"Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love." - actress Lena Dunham, via Twitter

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester." - pop star Selena Gomez, via Twitter

"MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER.HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND" - music legend Cher, via Twitter

"Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking .. Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew." - singing group Fifth Harmony, via Twitter

"every musician feels sick & responsible tonight-shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari" - singer Lorde, via Twitter

"Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande" - actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, via Twitter

"So desperately sad about Manchester." - pop star Boy George, via Twitter

"Deeply saddened by the tragic events in Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected." - Apple CEO Tim Cook, via Twitter

"Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man...man. The hell is goin on in this world." - drummer-bandleader Questlove, via Twitter