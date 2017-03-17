HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) -- Comedian Artie Lange was arrested recently on drug possession charges outside his New Jersey home.

Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz tells to NJ Advance Media (http://bit.ly/2mEaW6G) that 49-year-old Lange was arrested on Sunday after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building.

Officers found cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia both on him and in his car.

Lange has a history of drug addiction.

He was recently featured on HBO's new comedy series "Crashing," which stars Peter Holmes and is produced Judd Apatow. He plays himself as a mentor to Holmes' character who is trying to make it as a stand-up comedian.

On Friday he tweeted about the arrest, saying he's "doing great."

---

