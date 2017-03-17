Eagle Herald











Mar 17, 7:13 PM EDT

Comedian Artie Lange arrested over drug possession


HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) -- Comedian Artie Lange was arrested recently on drug possession charges outside his New Jersey home.

Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz tells to NJ Advance Media (http://bit.ly/2mEaW6G) that 49-year-old Lange was arrested on Sunday after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building.

Officers found cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia both on him and in his car.

Lange has a history of drug addiction.

He was recently featured on HBO's new comedy series "Crashing," which stars Peter Holmes and is produced Judd Apatow. He plays himself as a mentor to Holmes' character who is trying to make it as a stand-up comedian.

On Friday he tweeted about the arrest, saying he's "doing great."

---

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.