Eagle Herald











Mar 1, 3:35 PM EST

Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in Rhode Island


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Jessica Lange is being honored with a lifetime achievement award from a Rhode Island theater group.

The Trinity Repertory Company says it will award the actress its Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at a ceremony at Providence's WaterFire Arts Center on May 22.

Lange made her film debut in a 1976 version of "King Kong" and went on to play a wide variety of roles in film and TV and on the stage. She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and one Tony Award.

Lange was previously married to ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and their daughter runs a Rhode Island dance company.

Other actors who have won the theater group's lifetime achievement award include Viola Davis, Robert Redford and Liza Minnelli.

