WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."

Sessions released a statement Wednesday night in response to reports that he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year.

The attorney general said: "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those communications at his confirmation hearing in January when asked whether "anyone affiliated" with the campaign had contact with the Russians.

---

10:00 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact likely to fuel calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Wednesday night that "there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer."