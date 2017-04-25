Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 25, 12:38 PM EDT

Mayors grapple with 'sanctuary' label after Sessions meeting

By SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The mayors of several cities say they are still grappling with what it means to be defined as a so-called sanctuary community.

The mayors say the legal definition of that term became clearer after meeting Tuesday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But they are still struggling with the practical implications.

Being tagged as a sanctuary city that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities could cost communities coveted law enforcement grant money.

The Justice Department warned nine jurisdictions last week that they could lose funding if they don't comply with a certain immigration law. That law says local governments can't have rules barring information sharing among police and federal immigration authorities about someone's citizenship status.

