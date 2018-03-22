Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 22, 4:32 AM EDT

US facing off against AT&T to block merger with Time Warner

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Document
Review of U.S.-China Trade
Latest News
Which countries will dodge tariff ax? Answer by end of April

US Chamber of Commerce warns Trump against China tariffs

US trading partners, businesses say tariffs will backfire

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is facing off against AT&T to block the telephone giant from absorbing Time Warner, in a case that could shape how consumers get - and how much they pay for - streaming TV and movies.

Opening arguments come Thursday in the landmark antitrust case in federal court in Washington. The Justice Department has sued to block the $85 billion deal, saying it would hurt competition and consumers would have to pay more to watch their favorite shows, whether on a TV screen, smartphone or tablet.

AT&T insists the merger is needed to compete in a rapidly shifting marketplace as more people use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and others. It denies the government's assertion that the merger would limit choice and push up prices.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.