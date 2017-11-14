Eagle Herald











Lincoln, Einstein artifacts head to auction in New York City


NEW YORK (AP) -- Rare artifacts from Abraham Lincoln and Albert Einstein are going to the auction block next month in New York City.

Christie's says they're among the featured items at its Dec. 5 sale of books, manuscripts and Americana.

A letter signed "A. Lincoln," discusses the issue of slavery. Its presale estimate is $500,000 to $700,000.

A wooden mallet bearing the initials "A.L." could sell for $300,000 to $500,000. Lincoln used it during his youth in Indiana.

Einstein's telescope has an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000.

Einstein was photographed with the telescope in his Berlin study around 1927. He had it shipped when he settled in America and later gave it to a friend.

