Feb 1, 5:08 PM EST

Austin Opera fires artistic director for alleged harassment


Austin Opera says it has fired its principal conductor and artistic director, Richard Buckley, for inappropriate behavior that violated the company's policy on harassment.

A spokesman for the opera, Michael Solomon, would not specify whether the alleged harassment was sexual in nature.

The opera said in a Thursday statement that an investigation conducted with outside counsel found that "inappropriate behavior in violation of the company's policy on harassment had occurred." The statement also said it was not consistent with the company's values and standards.

It added that scheduled performances this Thursday and Sunday would go on as scheduled with a different conductor.

Buckley was in his 13th season with Austin Opera.

