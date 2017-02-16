Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 16, 2:37 PM EST

Auto workers union preparing 'Buy American' ad campaign

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
Ford reveals new aluminum-sided Expedition SUV
Big Three market share drops
Multimedia
Pick-Your-Own-Parts Salvage Yard
Cadillac Queen

DETROIT (AP) -- The United Auto Workers union is preparing an ad campaign that urges people to buy U.S.-made vehicles as it tries to tap into feelings of nationalism stoked by President Donald Trump's election.

UAW President Dennis Williams says the union is in discussions now about the ads. He says they could be similar to a 1970s garment workers campaign with a catchy jingle that told people to look for a union label on clothing.

Williams says the union wants to take advantage of what it sees as a movement in the U.S. to bring back manufacturing jobs lost to cheaper-labor countries such as Mexico. He's urging people not to buy cars if they aren't built in the U.S.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.