WOODHAVEN, Mich. (AP) -- Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.

Ford says other employees in Woodhaven were safely evacuated Friday.

Woodhaven Deputy Chief Scott Fraczek says the worker who killed himself had a work-related problem. No other shots were fired.

State police say a package carried by the man was inspected by dogs and found to be harmless.

The Woodhaven factory is 20 miles south of Detroit and employs 420 people. It makes door panels, hoods, truck bodies and other parts. It opened in 1964.