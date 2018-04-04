Eagle Herald











Apr 4, 8:45 AM EDT

'Avengers: Infinity War' directors, Downey ask for secrecy


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Grotesque' red carpet selfies banned at Cannes festival

'Avengers: Infinity War' directors, Downey ask for secrecy

Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' returns to theaters in July

Attorneys: 'Boys Don't Cry' inmate's IQ too low to execute

'Chappaquiddick' puts focus on aftermath of Kennedy accident
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actor Robert Downey Jr. is joining the directors of "Avengers: Infinity War" in calling for fans to maintain secrecy.

The star tweeted "no spoilers please." He signed it with the (hashtag) ThanosDemandsYour Silence. Thanos is the fictional Marvel Comics villain who will be portrayed by Josh Brolin in the movie. Downey plays Iron Man.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo went on Twitter to tell fans they would be screening a limited amount of footage prior to the film's release on April 27. They say "only a handful of people know the film's true plot."

They asked fans to maintain the same level of secrecy so that they don't spoil it for others.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.