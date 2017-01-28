|
Week 1 of Trump: dog years, old fights, new words, weirdness
WASHINGTON (AP) -- It's been a getting-to-know-you first week for both President Donald Trump and the nation.
Trump's personal traits on display during the campaign seemed more pronounced in the formal setting of the White House.
The new president moved quickly to turn "the Trump effect" into action.
Old fights took on new oomph.
And as the nation was learning more about Trump, the president was learning more about the ways of Washington.
