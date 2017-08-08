Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 8, 8:25 PM EDT

Baby whale gets up close with Southern California beachgoers


Multimedia
Right Whales

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) -- Southern California beachgoers have gotten up close and personal with a baby whale.

A gray whale about 15 to 18 feet long cruised into Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday morning. It swam into a shallow children's area called Baby Beach and circled a pier.

Kayakers were able to get within a few feet of the animal, which at one point swam under paddleboarders.

Capt. Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the harbor, says the whale appeared to be a skinny juvenile who was foraging in the mud.

He says it's probably the same whale that was spotted Monday farther south in a Carlsbad lagoon.

The whale eventually left the harbor. Anderson says it may be moving up the coast and could find its way to Oregon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.