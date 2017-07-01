Eagle Herald











Jul 1, 8:57 AM EDT

Cajun music's million-seller song 'The Back Door' turns 55

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A song the writer's bandleader hated is now one of Cajun music's all-time greatest hits, and the writer's home town salutes him and the song's 55th anniversary on Sunday.

D.L. Menard (muh-NARD) was 30 when he wrote "The Back Door " - a jaunty ditty in Cajun French about a guy who gets so drunk he has to sneak into his house through the back door. He recalls that when he wrote it in 1962, bandleader Elias Badeaux (bah-DOH) said it stunk.

Floyd Soileau ("swallow") owns the record company that produced the record by Badeaux and the Louisiana Aces. He says that, counting other artists' covers, "La Porte en Arriere" has sold more than a million copies.

Menard will be among performers Sunday at a tribute created as part of the town of Erath 's Fourth of July celebration.

