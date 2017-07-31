Eagle Herald











Jul 31, 12:46 PM EDT

Dog the Bounty Hunter joins legal fight against bail reform


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Dog the Bounty Hunter joins legal fight against bail reform

PBS CEO warns that federal cuts will sink some stations

#NoConfederate campaign against HBO slave drama takes off

New CBS newsmagazine promises immersive storytelling

Known for drama chops, Nicole Kidman is dying to do a comedy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- The former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" is joining a legal effort to have New Jersey's new bail rules thrown out.

Duane "Dog" Chapman spoke Monday during a news conference at the federal court building in Trenton, where lawyers announced a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was fatally shot in April.

The suit's defendants include Gov. Chris Christie and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

It claims the gunman wasn't detained because of bail reforms that went into effect this year and were championed by the Republican governor.

Proponents of the reforms say they help keep defendants from being stuck in jail mainly because they can't afford bail.

This is at least the second lawsuit from the bail industry trying to overturn the changes.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.