Eagle Herald











Oct 30, 2:10 PM EDT

Dancer badly injured in hit-and-run returns to the stage


PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A ballet dancer who was seriously injured in a Rhode Island hit-and-run over the summer has returned to the stage.

Festival Ballet Providence dancer Jordan Nelson was riding his bike in June when he was struck by a car. He suffered skull fractures and a broken clavicle. WLNE-TV reports doctors told Nelson he'd never dance again but he wouldn't accept that as an answer.

Nelson says the first place he visited after being released from the hospital was the dance studio. He says he danced instead of undertaking physical therapy.

He says he had to reteach himself and "rebuild from square one." He says he's stronger than ever.

The hit-and-run driver has not been caught.

Nelson began his ballet training in St. Paul, Minnesota, and spent time at Ballet Chicago.

---

Information from: WLNE-TV, http://www.abc6.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.